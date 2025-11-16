IREN, CoreWeave, And IonQ Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Nov. 10-Nov. 14): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

1. IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) fell 29.3% this week. Shares of crypto-linked stocks traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin. Investors assessed government shutdown resolution efforts and potential Fed policy.

2. CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) decreased 29.75% this week after the company lowered its FY2025 sales guidance. Multiple analysts decreased the price forecast on the stock.

3. Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) decreased 27.37% this week. The company issued FY2025 sales guidance below estimates.

4. Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) fell 25.51% this week

5. Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) slumped 24.03% this week. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock after the company reported third-quarter results.

6. IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) decreased 17.79% this week. Shares of quantum computing stocks traded lower amid overall market weakness and a sell off in tech and AI stocks.

7. Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 19.77% this week. Shares of crypto-linked stocks traded lower amid a drop in Bitcoin.

8. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) decreased 21.14% this week.

9. Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) decreased 21.9% this week.

10. Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) fell 16.55% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results.

