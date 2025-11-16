PRAGUE, CZECHIA - 30. May 2025: Eli Lilly logo sign of the pharmaceutical company. Close-up of the signage on an office building exterior in Europe. American drug development corporation.
November 16, 2025 8:31 AM 2 min read

Maplebear, Tower Semiconductor, And Eli Lilly Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov. 10-Nov. 14): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) gained 14.8% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue above estimates and issued 2025 sales guidance above expectations. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
  2. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) gained 14.37% this week. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  3. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) gained 14.39% this week. The company unveiled a new foundry path for co-packaged optics. Additionally, it has released its fourth-quarter results, which exceeded estimates.
  4. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) gained 15.37% this week.
  5. AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) gained 9.08% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings above estimates.
  6. Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) gained 6.71% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its dividend. Also, the company increased its share Buyback program. Also, the company is considering splitting into two entities with separate North America and Africa-Asia operations.
  7. Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) gained 5.80% this week. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and announced a $1.5 billion expansion of its share repurchase program and $250 million accelerated buyback plan.
  8. Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) gained 9.79% this week.
  9. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gained 5.06% this week. Multiple analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  10. Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) gained 6.15% this week. The company reported third-quarter earnings ahead of estimates.
Loading...
Loading...
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$115.10-0.03%
Overview
AU Logo
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLC
$79.530.18%
B Logo
BBarrick Mining Corp
$37.090.16%
CART Logo
CARTMaplebear Inc
$41.05-%
COKE Logo
COKECoca-Cola Consolidated Inc
$159.18-0.23%
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$1024.88-0.04%
ONON Logo
ONONOn Holding AG
$42.480.19%
PAAS Logo
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$38.44-0.18%
RVMD Logo
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$68.000.37%
TSEM Logo
TSEMTower Semiconductor Ltd
$99.790.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved