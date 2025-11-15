Rahm Emanuel Urges Democrats To Get Tougher on Crime

Rahm Emanuel is reportedly pushing Democrats to toughen their crime stance as he signals interest in a 2028 White House run.

He plans to outline a public safety agenda that blends community involvement with forceful action during an event in Washington.

Emanuel said voters now face a sharp choice between “defund the police” and former President Donald Trump’s National Guard strategy, reports POLITICO.

He argued that Democrats need a clearer message as they prepare for next year’s midterms.

Public Safety Message Takes Shape

He will unveil his plan at the University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Policing Leadership Academy ceremony on Wednesday.

His proposal emphasizes expanded community policing, firm steps against violent offenders, and stronger youth outreach programs. Emanuel also wants stricter enforcement of gun laws along with efforts to reinforce them.

A Strategy Built On Past Experience

The former Chicago mayor frames his approach with a slogan: “More cops on the beat, and getting kids, guns and gangs off the street.”

Chicago saw its deadliest year in two decades in 2016.

Crime later declined over the next two years, a trend the local police department linked to stronger community ties and new technology. Emanuel also invested heavily in mentoring programs and summer work opportunities during his tenure.

His tenure still draws criticism for his handling of the 2014 killing of Laquan McDonald by a white officer.

Emanuel said he accepts responsibility for misjudging the depth of distrust between Black residents and police.

He noted a close relationship with Pastor Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s great uncle, who supported him during his confirmation as ambassador to Japan.

Democrats Seek Firmer Messaging

Emanuel urged Democrats to address crime concerns directly and not rely on falling crime data that does not match voter sentiment.

He dismissed the “defund” framing that once energized progressive activists but later damaged the party’s national image.

He suggested Republicans cannot tag the entire party with the slogan now that high-profile Democrats have dropped it.

Emanuel has not set a timeline for deciding on a presidential bid. He also criticized Trump’s plan to deploy the Guard in major Democratic-led cities, saying federal troops lack local knowledge.

Emanuel argued the money used for Guard deployments could instead train hundreds of local officers.

Still, he acknowledged that concentrated deployments can sometimes free up police resources elsewhere.

