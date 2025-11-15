SoFi Tech, Opendoor, Rivian— Investors Couldn't Stop Talking About These And More Stocks This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Nov. 10-14) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) , SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) , BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) , Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) , Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , spanning real estate tech, financial services, AI, and automotive, reflected diverse retail interests.

Opendoor Technologies

OPEN saw its stock surge at the beginning of the week amid optimism for new CEO Kaz Nejatian‘s AI-driven profitability roadmap post-third-quarter earnings, despite a $0.12 EPS miss and $915 million in revenue.

Some retail investors were skeptical of how other were optimistic on OPEN stock.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $0.51 to $10.87, trading around $8 to $10 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 438.36% year-to-date and 383.62% over the year.

While this stock had a poor growth ranking, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

SoFi Technologies

SOFI rose at the beginning of the week as 13F filings revealed institutional accumulation, including Capital Fund Management, boosting ownership by 223% to $23 million. It also relaunched SoFi Crypto trading for millions of users, alongside CEO Anthony Noto‘s fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference, highlighting growth drivers like the one-stop-shop strategy and a planned SoFi USD stablecoin in 2026.

Few retail investors were very sure of their calls on the stock after all the latest developments.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $8.62 to $32.73, trading around $28 to $30 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 100.92% year-to-date and 111.87% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: TSLA, PLTR, IREN And More: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week

BigBear.ai Holdings

BigBear.ai released third-quarter earnings this week, showing a beat on revenue and EPS estimates, alongside a definitive $250 million agreement to acquire generative AI platform Ask Sage to bolster secure defense solutions.

Investors mocked BBAI as a “PLTR wannabe” during the week.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $1.68 to $10.36, trading around $6 to $7 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 54.26% YTD and 266.47% over the year.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Rivian Automotive

RIVN shares surged amid post-third-quarter momentum, following the company’s first-ever consolidated gross profit of $24 million and 78% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.56 billion, plus a new 10-year $4.6 billion performance-based pay package for CEO RJ Scaringe, granting up to 36.5 million stock options tied to milestones.

Retail investors were confident of RIVN’s performance while betting on the stock.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $9.55 to $18.13, trading around $16 to $17 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 23.70% year-to-date and 58.97% over the year.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Nvidia

NVDA shares dipped at the beginning of the week as SoftBank sold all its stake in the firm. Meanwhile, CEO Jensen Huang and chief scientist Bill Dally received the 2025 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering for AI contributions, announced mid-week. Meanwhile, as investors wait for NVDA’s earnings next week, the AI giant faces a “Catch-22” that could unsettle investors no matter how strong the results are, explained Gene Munster.

Investors blamed SoftBank’s share sale for NVDA’s slide in the beginning of the week.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $185 to $187 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 35.10% year-to-date but 27.32% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed mixed market action during the week.

