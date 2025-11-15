Manhattan, New York - August 10th 2023: The front of a Rivian storefront is seen lined up with Rivian R1T and R1S model trucks out in front.
November 15, 2025 8:48 AM 5 min read

SoFi Tech, Opendoor, Rivian— Investors Couldn't Stop Talking About These And More Stocks This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Nov. 10-14) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN), SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI), BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI), Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), spanning real estate tech, financial services, AI, and automotive, reflected diverse retail interests.

Opendoor Technologies

  • OPEN saw its stock surge at the beginning of the week amid optimism for new CEO Kaz Nejatian‘s AI-driven profitability roadmap post-third-quarter earnings, despite a $0.12 EPS miss and $915 million in revenue.
  • Some retail investors were skeptical of how other were optimistic on OPEN stock.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $0.51 to $10.87, trading around $8 to $10 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 438.36% year-to-date and 383.62% over the year.
  • While this stock had a poor growth ranking, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

SoFi Technologies

  • SOFI rose at the beginning of the week as 13F filings revealed institutional accumulation, including Capital Fund Management, boosting ownership by 223% to $23 million. It also relaunched SoFi Crypto trading for millions of users, alongside CEO Anthony Noto‘s fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference, highlighting growth drivers like the one-stop-shop strategy and a planned SoFi USD stablecoin in 2026.
  • Few retail investors were very sure of their calls on the stock after all the latest developments.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $8.62 to $32.73, trading around $28 to $30 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 100.92% year-to-date and 111.87% over the year.
  • Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

BigBear.ai Holdings

  • Investors mocked BBAI as a “PLTR wannabe” during the week.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $1.68 to $10.36, trading around $6 to $7 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 54.26% YTD and 266.47% over the year.
  • According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Rivian Automotive

  • RIVN shares surged amid post-third-quarter momentum, following the company’s first-ever consolidated gross profit of $24 million and 78% year-over-year revenue growth to $1.56 billion, plus a new 10-year $4.6 billion performance-based pay package for CEO RJ Scaringe, granting up to 36.5 million stock options tied to milestones.
  • Retail investors were confident of RIVN’s performance while betting on the stock.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $9.55 to $18.13, trading around $16 to $17 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 23.70% year-to-date and 58.97% over the year.
  • The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Nvidia

  • Investors blamed SoftBank’s share sale for NVDA’s slide in the beginning of the week.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $185 to $187 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 35.10% year-to-date but 27.32% higher over the year.
  • It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed mixed market action during the week.

Comments
