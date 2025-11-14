4 Cannabis Stocks Log Momentum Gains Even As Congress Re-Criminalizes Some THC Products In Spending Bill

Four cannabis stocks are demonstrating significant technical momentum, seemingly undeterred by new regulatory headwinds from Washington.
Momentum Improves For 4 Cannabis Stocks
The positive trend comes even as Congress passed a government funding bill that includes a controversial provision to re-criminalize many popular hemp-derived THC products, a move that could disrupt a large segment of the market.
The stocks logging the gains include Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), and SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).
What Does Momentum Ranking Entail?
According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, which measure a stock’s relative price strength over multiple timeframes, all four companies show strong positive momentum.
This technical strength is supported by their recent performance, particularly over the last six months.
|Stock
|Benzinga Momentum Ranking
|6-Month Return
|YTD Return
|One-Year Return
|TLRY
|92.08 (Green)
|156.82%
|-22.60%
|-18.12%
|CRON
|71.16 (Green)
|20.39%
|20.39%
|19.81%
|OGI
|67.70 (Green)
|26.23%
|-7.23%
|2.67%
|SNDL
|66.34 (Green)
|32.81%
|32.81%
|-12.82%
Tilray Brands
- TLRY maintains a weaker price trend over the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a poor growth. Additional performance details are available here.
- In pre-market on Friday, the stock was down 1.77%.
Cronos Group
- With a moderate growth ranking, CRON maintains a weaker price trend over the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.
- The stock was up 3.63%, in pre-market on Friday.
Organigram Global
- Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that OGI has a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term. Additional performance details are available here.
- In pre-market on Friday, the stock was down 1.95%.
SNDL
- Despite having a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long term, SNDL had a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
- The stock was up 2.35%, in pre-market on Friday.
Government’s Move To Re-Criminalize Hemp-Derived Products
The momentum contrasts sharply with a new legislative threat embedded in the funding package that ended the recent government shutdown. A last-minute provision effectively re-criminalizes intoxicating hemp products, such as Delta-8, that were legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the provision, warning it "wipes out nearly 100% of legal hemp products overnight" and would crush farmers.
The impact on the industry is complex, as it could benefit multi-state operators by eliminating “gray-market” competition.
However, it is expected to hit Canadian players like Tilray, which had viewed the hemp-derived product segment as a key pathway into the U.S. market.
