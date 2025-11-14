4 Cannabis Stocks Log Momentum Gains Even As Congress Re-Criminalizes Some THC Products In Spending Bill

Four cannabis stocks are demonstrating significant technical momentum, seemingly undeterred by new regulatory headwinds from Washington.

The positive trend comes even as Congress passed a government funding bill that includes a controversial provision to re-criminalize many popular hemp-derived THC products, a move that could disrupt a large segment of the market.

The stocks logging the gains include Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) , Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) , Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) , and SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) .

What Does Momentum Ranking Entail?

According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, which measure a stock’s relative price strength over multiple timeframes, all four companies show strong positive momentum.

This technical strength is supported by their recent performance, particularly over the last six months.

Stock Benzinga Momentum Ranking 6-Month Return YTD Return One-Year Return TLRY 92.08 (Green) 156.82% -22.60% -18.12% CRON 71.16 (Green) 20.39% 20.39% 19.81% OGI 67.70 (Green) 26.23% -7.23% 2.67% SNDL 66.34 (Green) 32.81% 32.81% -12.82%

Tilray Brands

TLRY maintains a weaker price trend over the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a poor growth. Additional performance details are available here.

In pre-market on Friday, the stock was down 1.77%.

Cronos Group

With a moderate growth ranking, CRON maintains a weaker price trend over the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

The stock was up 3.63%, in pre-market on Friday.

Organigram Global

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that OGI has a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term. Additional performance details are available here.

In pre-market on Friday, the stock was down 1.95%.

SNDL

Despite having a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long term, SNDL had a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

The stock was up 2.35%, in pre-market on Friday.

Government’s Move To Re-Criminalize Hemp-Derived Products

The momentum contrasts sharply with a new legislative threat embedded in the funding package that ended the recent government shutdown. A last-minute provision effectively re-criminalizes intoxicating hemp products, such as Delta-8, that were legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized the provision, warning it "wipes out nearly 100% of legal hemp products overnight" and would crush farmers.

The impact on the industry is complex, as it could benefit multi-state operators by eliminating “gray-market” competition.

However, it is expected to hit Canadian players like Tilray, which had viewed the hemp-derived product segment as a key pathway into the U.S. market.

