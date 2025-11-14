Why Did Cycurion's (CYCU) Stock Spike More Than 9% After Hours?

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares jumped 9.57% in after-hours trading on Thursday, closing at $4.58.

The stock closed on Thursday at $4.18, up $0.99, or 31.03%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Nasdaq Compliance Regained

The Virginia-based AI-powered technology firm announced on Tuesday that Nasdaq confirmed it has regained compliance with the exchange's $1-per-share minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). Cycurion now meets all Nasdaq Global Market listing standards.

According to the company’s statement, the hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that was originally planned for November 20 has been canceled. There will be no disruptions to trading.

Without any disruption, Cycurion’s securities will remain listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Major Federal Contract Award

Adding to investor optimism, the company’s subsidiary, SLG Innovation, Inc., secured a $1.145 million four-month contract to modernize legacy data systems for one of America’s largest county-level public guardian offices, migrating decades of case data to a unified Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL) platform.

Management Commentary

Kevin Kelly, Chairman and CEO, said, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with the Nasdaq Global Market’s listing requirements and resolved this matter promptly. This outcome reflects the continued support of our investors and allows us to maintain full focus on executing our strategic priorities and creating long-term shareholder value."

Stock Performance

Cycurion Inc.'s shares have tumbled 98.7% year to date.

CYCU has a 52-week trading range of $2.15 to $329.70 and a market capitalization of $12.06 million.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CYCU stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

