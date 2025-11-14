Vivek Ramaswamy-Founded Strive Drew $37 Million Investment From This Pension Fund: What You Should Know

A Canada-based pension fund disclosed on Thursday that it had purchased millions of dollars' worth of shares in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -focused treasury firm Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) .

Pension Fund Acquires More Than 5% Of Strive Shares

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 14,814,815 shares of Strive, worth $37.07 million, according to the latest 13F filing for the third quarter. Note that the value is calculated based on the Sept. 30 price of $2.50.

The Toronto-based firm also submitted its Schedule 13G filing, disclosing that it owns 6.4% of all Class A common stock of Strive.

Strive’s Focus On BTC

Earlier this year, Asset Entities Inc. shareholders approved a reverse merger with Vivek Ramaswamy-backed Strive Enterprises, creating a public BTC treasury company with potential $1.5 billion in funding.

As of this writing, Strive holds 7,525 BTC, worth $734 million, making it one of the biggest corporate holders of the apex cryptocurrency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $97,746.06, down 4.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strive shares popped 2.61% in after-hours trading after closing 10.85% lower at $1.150 during Thursday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has risen 134%.

