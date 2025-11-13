Why Binah Capital (BCG) Stock Jumped 75% In After-Hours Trading

Binah Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) surged 74.76% in after-hours trading on Thursday, rising to $2.49 after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results.

Q3 Revenue Growth Drives Gains

The New York-based financial services company reported total revenue of $46.2 million for the third quarter, marking a 9.5% increase year-over-year.

For the first nine months of 2025, total revenue reached $137 million, up 10% compared to the prior-year period, according to the company’s earnings announcement.

Profitability Milestone Achieved

Binah Capital achieved generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income of $1.8 million in third quarter, a turnaround from a net loss of $1.2 million in the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the $3.5 million loss for the same period in 2024, GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 is $2.1 million.

Assets Under Management Expand

The company's advisory and brokerage assets rose 11% from a year earlier to $30 billion as of Sept. 30. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $2.9 million in the third quarter, up from $0.4 million in the same period last year.

CEO Craig Gould stated the results demonstrate “the appeal and performance of our differentiated RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) platform” and the company’s ability to generate double-digit growth while achieving profitability.

Stock Performance

The stock has fallen 48.37% year to date. Over the past 12 months, shares have traded between $1.36 and $6, and the company has a market capitalization of roughly $23.66 million.

Price Action: Binah Capital Group Inc. closed Thursday at $1.42, down 3.72%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

