Dynatrace Introduces AI Cloud Upgrades For Microsoft Azure

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) traded higher on Thursday after unveiling expanded AI-driven cloud operations capabilities for Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Microsoft Azure.

The company introduced new observability features designed to simplify cloud management and accelerate automation across enterprise environments.

The latest offering enhances visibility, prevention tools and automated remediation for Azure customers.

Dynatrace said its upgraded Azure-focused platform aims to help teams navigate cloud-native operations with greater precision.

The preview version includes expanded telemetry, richer metadata and tools that support agentic and generative AI workloads across Azure services.

The platform introduces automated risk identification, integrated health warnings and customizable alert templates.

These functions assist platform teams in stopping issues early across workloads running on Azure Kubernetes Service or AI Foundry environments.

Dynatrace added new automated workflows intended to resolve problems before they affect users.

The system uses intelligent diagnostics to guide responses for workloads across Azure Virtual Machines and Azure Functions.

Optimization Designed to Reduce Costs

The company said the platform continuously reviews cloud resource use to boost efficiency.

The enhancements aim to support enterprise customers that seek stronger performance controls while managing rising cloud spending.

"With the updated cloud solution from Dynatrace, we are setting a new standard for cloud operations," said Steve Tack, the company's chief product officer. He said the platform strengthens clarity and moves customers closer to automated operations.

Microsoft Highlights Collaboration Benefits

Heather Deggans, vice president at Microsoft, said the new integration helps Azure customers streamline performance and accelerate AI adoption.

She said the partnership provides organizations with improved reliability and operational consistency.

Integration With Azure SRE Agent Unveiled

Dynatrace also introduced a separate integration with Microsoft's Azure SRE Agent, marking the first observability platform to connect with the reliability tool. The connection combines Dynatrace's causal AI engine with Microsoft's resource monitoring to reduce outages and speed root-cause analysis.

Executives from both companies said the integration supports automated runbooks, faster remediation and improved prevention of service disruptions.

The partnership reflects growing enterprise demand for deeper intelligence across cloud environments.

Price Action: DT shares are trading higher by 1.87% to $47.38 at last check Thursday.

Photo by Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock