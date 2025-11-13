Why Did Nuvve Shares Jump Over 130% In After-Hours Trading?

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares surged 134.31% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company announced a major aggregation agreement in Japan.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the green energy tech company closed on Wednesday at $0.16, down 2.25%.

Japan Agreement Details

According to a company press release on Wednesday, NUVVE Japan Corporation, a subsidiary of Nuvve Holding, signed an aggregation agreement with a customer operating a high-voltage storage battery in Tainai City, Niigata Prefecture.

The facility has an output capacity of 1,999 kW and storage of 8,170 MWh, with operations expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

Market Participation Strategy

As the aggregator, NUVVE Japan will oversee market operations and perform control duties.

The San Diego-based company intends to take part in Japan's supply-demand adjustment and wholesale electricity markets to generate revenue for its client while helping stabilize the regional power supply.

Gregory Poilasne, Nuvve's CEO and founder, said, “This scale is typical for grid-scale storage batteries in Japan and can absorb the peak power consumption of hundreds of households throughout the year.”

Stock Performance

Nuvve's stock is down 94.99% year to date, with a 52-week range of $0.15 to $5.02 and a market capitalization of $3.115 million.

