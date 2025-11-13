Why Did McGraw Hill Stock Slip After Popping 24% On Wednesday

McGraw Hill Inc. (NYSE:MH) shares are trending on Thursday.

After-Hours Decline Follows Intraday Surge

Shares of the education solutions provider closed at $14.09 on Wednesday following its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results, then slipped 0.92% in after-hours trading to $13.96.

Q2 Revenue Declines Amid Smaller K-12 Market

McGraw Hill's revenue and net income fell year over year in the second quarter.

Metric Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Year-over-Year Change Revenue $669.2 million $688.6 million -2.8% GAAP Net Income $105.3 million $133.4 million -21.1%

According to the company, the decline reflected the anticipated smaller K-12 market opportunity.

With recurring revenue rising 6.5% year over year to $422.4 million and digital revenue rising 7.6% to $352.2 million, the company showed resilience in spite of the revenue decline.

Margin Expansion and Guidance Upgrade

Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) gross profit and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins both improved in the second quarter.

Metric Q2 FY25 Year-over-Year Change GAAP Gross Profit Margin 79.2% +150 basis points Adjusted EBITDA Margin 42.8% +60 basis points

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $2,031-$2,061 million from $1,986-$2,046 million previously.

Market Share Gains Drive Performance

Simon Allen, Chairman, President and CEO of the company, said, “Our fiscal second quarter performance highlights how McGraw Hill successfully empowered educators and learners during the back-to-school season.”

Stock Performance

McGraw Hill's stock is down 17.12% over the past six months but has gained 14.55% in the past month.

With a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, McGraw Hill's stock has a 52-week range of $10.70 to $17.25.

Price Action: MH shares rose 23.92% during regular trading hours on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MH has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

