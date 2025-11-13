Dow Settles Above 48,000: Investor Sentiment Declines, Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a slight increase in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points during the session.

On the policy front, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration will unveil “substantial announcements” on tariffs in the coming days, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic announced plans to retire when his term expires in February 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the day's standout performer, surging 9% after projecting faster-than-expected sales growth during its analyst day.

Shares of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) jumped 18% on Wednesday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and issued FY2025 sales guidance above expectations.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with health care, financial and materials stocks recording the biggest gains on Wednesday. However, energy and communication services stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 327 points to 48,254.82 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.06% to 6,850.92, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.26% to 23,406.46 during Wednesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) , Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 34.1, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Wednesday, versus a prior reading of 34.3.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

