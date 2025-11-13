Cisco, Walt Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $22.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.5% to $117.24 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Cisco posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $14.88 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating analyst estimates of 98 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Cisco shares climbed 7.46% to $79.48 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings after the market closes. Applied Materials shares fell 0.3% to $229.99 in after-hours trading.

SoundThinking Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. SoundThinking shares dipped 11.6% to $7.45 in the after-hours trading session.

SoundThinking Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. SoundThinking shares dipped 11.6% to $7.45 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $41.33 billion before the opening bell. JD.Com shares fell 0.064% to $31.23 in after-hours trading.

