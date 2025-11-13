CISCO LOGO
November 13, 2025 2:14 AM 2 min read

Cisco, Walt Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $22.75 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Disney shares rose 0.5% to $117.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Cisco posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $14.88 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating analyst estimates of 98 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Cisco shares climbed 7.46% to $79.48 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings after the market closes. Applied Materials shares fell 0.3% to $229.99 in after-hours trading.

  • SoundThinking Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. SoundThinking shares dipped 11.6% to $7.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $41.33 billion before the opening bell. JD.Com shares fell 0.064% to $31.23 in after-hours trading.

