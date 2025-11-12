Why Roger Federer-Backed On Holding (ONON) Is Trending After Hours

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the athletic apparel company jumped 17.99% on Wednesday to close at $41.51, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock slipped slightly in after-hours trading, edging down 0.26% to $41.40.

Q3 Revenue Growth Drives Rally

On Holding, backed by Roger Federer and with Zendaya serving as a brand partner, reported third-quarter net sales of CHF 794.4 million ($994.6 million), up 24.9% from a year earlier and 34.5% higher on a constant-currency basis.

Direct-to-consumer sales rose 27.6% to CHF 314.7 million ($394.01 million), while wholesale sales climbed 23.3% to CHF 479.6 million ($600.48 million).

Margin Expansion Boosts Profitability

Gross profit margin expanded to 65.7% from 60.6% year-over-year. Net income surged 289.8% to CHF 118.9 million ($148.87 million), with net income margin climbing to 15% from 4.8%. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 49.8% to CHF 179.9 million ($225.25 million).

Upgraded 2025 Guidance

On Holding raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now expects net sales growth of 34% on a constant currency basis, up from at least 31% previously. Gross profit margin guidance increased to around 62.5% from 60.5%-61.0%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected above 18% versus 17%-17.5% previously.

CEO Martin Hoffmann stated the results provide “strong confidence” for both the holiday season and long-term growth as the company builds “the world’s most premium global sportswear brand.”

Stock Performance

The stock of the Swiss company has dropped 25.03% year to date.

It has a 52-week range of $34.38 to $64.05, with a market capitalization of $13.55 billion.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight ONON has a Growth score of 85.23. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

