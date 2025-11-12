The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed approximately 0.7% on Wednesday, reaching 48,254.82, while the S&P 500 edged up slightly by 0.06% to 6,850.92. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq declined roughly 0.3% to close at 23,406.45.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems saw its stock rise by 3.14%, closing at $73.96. The stock reached an intraday high of $74.21 and a low of $71.72, with a 52-week range of $52.11 to $74.84. Circle shares shot up 7.46% to $79.48 in the after-hours trading.

The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, revealing revenue of $14.88 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $14.77 million. The networking equipment maker also posted adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, exceeding forecasts of 98 cents. “The widespread demand for our technologies highlights the critical role of secure networking and the value of our portfolio as customers move quickly to unlock the potential of AI,” said Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY)

Firefly Aerospace’s stock dropped 4.29%, closing at $18.31. The stock fluctuated between a high of $19.48 and a low of $18.21, with a 52-week high of $73.80 and a low of $18.21. The stock shot up over 18.5% to $21.70 in extended trading.

Firefly Aerospace reported third-quarter revenue of $30.78 million, up 38% year-over-year and beating estimates of $27.71 million. The company also posted a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss of 33 cents per share and raised its 2025 revenue outlook to $150–$158 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver’s stock rose by 2.08%, closing at $38.37. The stock’s intraday high was $39.18, with a low of $37.52, and it has a 52-week range of $19.80 to $42.57. The company released its unaudited third-quarter results, providing insight into its financial performance. The stock fell 1.2% to $37.90 in the after-hours trading.

Pan American Silver reported record third-quarter revenue of $884.4 million and free cash flow of $251.7 million, supported by its recent MAG Silver acquisition and strong output from the Juanicipio mine. Net earnings came in at $169.2 million, or $0.45 per share, with adjusted earnings of $181 million. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share.

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics experienced a 1.36% increase, closing at $10.47. The stock’s high was $10.58, and its low was $10.07, with a 52-week range of $4.66 to $24.35. In the after-hours session, the stock declined 2.7% to $10.19.

The company reported quarterly losses of 24 cents per share, which were better than the expected losses of 33 cents. Revenue for the third quarter stood at $687,000, which missed the Street estimate of $691,167. Delivery volume during the period grew 66% quarter over quarter.

Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle Internet Group’s stock fell by 12.21%, closing at $86.30. The stock reached a high of $95.52 and a low of $85.86, with a 52-week range of $64 to $298.99. In the after-hours trading, the shares fell 1.2% to $85.30.

Despite a 202% profit surge in the third quarter, the stock struggled as traders questioned the sustainability of its growth. During the period, the company posted net income of $214 million, while total revenue and reserve income rose 66% to $740 million. USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) in circulation touched $73.7 billion, a rise of 108% annually.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Circle stock falters on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is how the stock ranks on other metrics.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Forget DOGE, SHIB Volatility: Popcat Rallied 40%, Then Plunged 50% In 1 Day – Benzinga

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com