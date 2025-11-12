Parsons Wins Spot On $15 Billion Indo-Pacific Deterrence Buildout

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) secured a spot on a major U.S. defense construction vehicle tied to the Pacific Deterrence Initiative.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command issued the award and supports large-scale infrastructure projects across the Indo-Pacific region. The contract vehicle carries a total value of $15 billion.

Infrastructure Focus

The contract spans a multiyear period and allows selected companies to compete for significant task orders.

It targets construction and engineering programs that back U.S. military readiness, regional partnerships, and strategic deterrence across the Pacific theater.

The firm is eligible to pursue projects that exceed $100 million. Work may involve airfield upgrades, hangars, waterfront improvements, storage sites, and energy or fuel systems built to withstand demanding conditions.

"We are proud to continue working with NAVFAC to deliver critical infrastructure that supports the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and reinforces America’s commitment to strengthening our nation’s Indo-Pacific deterrence strategy and modernizing capabilities and assets," said Jon Moretta, president of Engineered Systems at Parsons.

He added that the effort underscores national security goals and the importance of resilient assets for U.S. and allied forces.

The contracting approach streamlines delivery of essential projects in locations such as Australia, the Philippines, and U.S. territories. Faster execution aims to bolster resilience, enhance mission support, and address evolving security challenges.

Parsons recently earned top recognition for program management from Engineering News-Record. Since 2019, the company has collected substantial defense-related work across the region, drawing on expertise in construction oversight, specialized engineering, and national security technology.

The award reinforces Parsons' push across federal and critical infrastructure markets.

It highlights an integrated portfolio spanning program management, complex facility design, and the protection of sensitive assets for military customers and allied governments.

Price Action: PSN shares were trading 0.67% lower at $86.03 at last check on Wednesday.

