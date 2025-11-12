Nvidia Packaging Partner Amkor Logs Momentum Gain— Up Over 30% YTD On AI Surge

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has surged into the top quintile of stocks ranked by momentum, with its percentile score climbing to the 86.98th percentile, according to the latest Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings momentum percentile report.

How Is Amkor Technology Relevant To Nvidia?

The semiconductor packaging and test services provider is a key partner to Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in advanced packaging technologies like CoWoS and HBM.

However, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted in October, even the first U.S.-made Blackwell wafer from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.‘s (NYSE:TSM) Arizona facility must still be shipped back to Taiwan for CoWoS packaging, underscoring ongoing reliance on overseas expertise for now.

Full domestic production of such chips isn’t expected until two years from now, potentially amplifying Amkor’s strategic role as a U.S.-based OSAT provider amid efforts to onshore supply chains.

What Does This NVDA Partner’s Rankings Show?

The report also shows green checkmarks across short-, medium-, and long-term price trends, confirming sustained upward momentum across multiple timeframes.

Year-to-date, AMKR shares have risen 31.72%, driven by strong demand for AI-related chip packaging. It was 2.16% in premarket on Wednesday.

The company's value score stands at 70.33, indicating relative undervaluation compared to fundamentals such as earnings, assets, and cash flow.

However, its quality score of 29.35 and growth score of 41.74 remain below average to moderate, reflecting profitability and historical expansion relative to peers.

What Does Momentum Ranking Entail?

The Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings report defines momentum as a percentile ranking based on price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes.

As AI chip demand continues to accelerate, Amkor's role in Nvidia's supply chain positions it as a direct beneficiary. The stock's consistent uptrend and elevated momentum ranking signal growing investor confidence in its near- and long-term outlook.

