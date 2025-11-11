Why Did Salarius (SLRX) Shares Soar Over 23% After-Hours?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares surged 23.65% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, closing at $1.21. The Houston-based biopharmaceutical company's stock jumped after it released pricing details for its underwritten public offering.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock dropped 51% in the regular trading session to close Tuesday at $0.98.

$7 Million Offering Details

Salarius stated in a press release on Tuesday that it priced an underwritten public offering with the goal of raising roughly $7 million in gross proceeds before fees.

The offering comprises 2.51 million common stock shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2.15 million shares at a combined offering price of $1.50 per share with accompanying Series A and Series B warrants.

Warrant Structure and Terms

The exercise price for both warrant series is $1.50. Series B warrants have a one-year exercise window, whereas Series A warrants are exercisable for five years after issuance. The filing states that the warrants have fixed pricing with no variable pricing features.

Merger-Contingent Closing

The completion of Salarius’ proposed business combination with Decoy Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, is a prerequisite for the offering’s closing, which is anticipated on Wednesday.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. serves as the sole book-running manager.

Salarius plans to use the proceeds to fund research programs, repay Decoy's promissory notes, and cover working capital needs.

Stock Performance

The stock of the clinical-stage company is down 96.25% year to date.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and an average daily trading volume of 318,090 shares.

