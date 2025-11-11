Major U.S. indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 1.2% to 47,927.96 and the S&P 500 inching up 0.2% to 6,846.61, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.25% to 23,468.30.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD shares closed down 2.65% at $237.52, with an intraday high of $248.46 and a low of $234.64. The stock’s 52-week range is $76.48 to $267.08. The stock rose nearly 4.8% to $248.87 in the after-hours trading.

The chipmaker’s stock saw a boost in after-hours trading following its analyst day, where it set ambitious growth targets. AMD anticipates a revenue compound annual growth rate exceeding 35% over the next three to five years, driven by its expanding portfolio in high-performance and AI compute. The company also projected non-GAAP operating margins above 35% and adjusted earnings per share over $20 annually.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo’s stock fell 6.50% to close at $104.22, reaching a high of $111 and a low of $103.64. The 52-week range is $17.14 to $193.84. The stock rose nearly 1.8% to $106.09 in extended trading.

The nuclear startup reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter, with a loss of 20 cents per share, missing analyst expectations of a 12-cent loss. The company’s operating losses were largely due to payroll and stock-based compensation expenses.

The company also announced that the Department of Energy's Idaho Operations Office had approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for its Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility. The facility was set to supply fuel for Oklo's first commercial-scale reactor under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program.

AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin shares declined 8.66% to finish at $594.91, with a high of $647.87 and a low of $583. The stock’s 52-week range is $200.5 to $745.61.

The decline is attributed to a broader market pause in the high-growth tech sector, rather than company-specific news. Concerns over AI valuations have led to profit-taking across the sector, affecting stocks like Arm Holdings and Marvell Technology.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics saw a 7.49% increase, closing at $40.60, with a high of $40.69 and a low of $37.06. The 52-week range is $18.92 to $62.50. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 4.1% to $42.28.

Stanley Druckenmiller's family office quietly bought about 549,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics at $25.33 in the second quarter, according to a recent report. Viking shares recently formed a bullish Golden Cross pattern, with momentum indicators reinforcing the uptrend. The billionaire's $14.5 million bet has gained traction alongside renewed investor optimism around the company's weight-loss drug pipeline.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk shares rose 6.99% to $49.15, with an intraday high of $49.42 and a low of $47.05. The 52-week range is $45.05 to $112.52. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.3% to $49.79.

Despite losing a bidding war for Metsera Inc. to Pfizer, Novo Nordisk’s stock gained as the company cut the price of its Wegovy drug in India, aiming to capture market share in the growing obesity treatment market.

