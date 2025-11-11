U.S. stock markets are open on Veterans Day, observed this year on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The holiday was first observed as Armistice Day more than a century ago and originated as a tribute to the end of World War I.

The occasion gradually evolved into Veterans Day—an opportunity to honor every member of the U.S. Armed Forces, past and present, according to the Associated Press.

Stock Market Open

Unlike many federal holidays, the U.S. stock markets—the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq—remain open on Veterans Day.

The NYSE traditionally holds a moment of silence at 9:25 a.m. ET on Veterans Day. Otherwise, traders continue normal activity, and investors can buy and sell shares throughout standard market hours.

Market analysts view this decision as a reflection of Wall Street's alignment with the broader global trading calendar, ensuring continuity while other nations conduct business as usual.

The S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY), was down 0.13% and the Nasdaq 100, tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was down 0.6% at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Bond Market Closed

In contrast, the bond market closes in observance of the holiday. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) designates Veterans Day as a full market holiday for fixed-income trading.

Transactions involving U.S. Treasury securities, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds are paused for the day. The closure can cause a temporary lull in overall market liquidity, even as equities continue trading.

Financial professionals generally see little market volatility on Veterans Day, as investor volume tends to be lighter than average.

What Else Is Open and Closed?

Government offices, courts, and post offices are closed for Veterans Day. Many public and private schools remain open, though holiday schedules vary by region. Essential federal services operate at reduced capacity due to the shutdown, which continues to disrupt routine processes nationwide.

Retail and Shopping

Most major retail chains, including Walmart, Target and Home Depot, remain open and are offering seasonal promotions.

Store hours may differ, and customers are encouraged to check local listings. The day also serves as an opportunity for businesses to promote discounts for veterans, recognizing their service through community engagement and special offers.

Travel and Government Shutdown Effects

Veterans Day is not a high-traffic travel day, but this year, the government shutdown has disrupted air travel nationwide.

Over the weekend, airlines canceled thousands of flights due to staff shortages among unpaid air traffic controllers.

By Monday morning, more than 1,600 flights had already been scrapped, with an additional 1,000 cancellations expected Tuesday.

Although the Senate has initiated steps to end the shutdown, experts predict it may take several days for operations and flight schedules to normalize once the government reopens.

