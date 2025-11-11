Robinhood CEO Says Tokenization Will 'Unlock 24/7 Markets' And Investors 'Will Never Go Back'

Vlad Tenev, the CEO and co-founder of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), declared that the era of traditional 9-to-5 trading is numbered, predicting that asset tokenization will inevitably lead to 24/7 global markets.

Tokenization Will ‘Unlock 24/7 Markets’

In an X post on Tuesday, Tenev framed the current market structure—which includes closures on weekends and holidays—as a temporary limitation that will soon seem absurd.

“There was a time when you couldn’t trade stocks on your phone,” Tenev wrote. “Imagine explaining to someone in 2035 that back in 2025, markets closed on weekends and holidays.”

He argued that the technology to enable constant trading is here and that its adoption is a matter of when, not if.

He compared the shift to the advent of mobile trading, noting, “It’s the same story every time: access feels impossible until it’s within reach.”

HOOD Already Using Tokenisation For 24/7 Trading In Europe

This public-facing vision aligns with Robinhood’s active operational strategy.

The company is already leveraging blockchain technology in Europe to facilitate 24/7 trading and faster settlements, according to Johann Kerbrat, GM of Robinhood Crypto.

The firm is also developing its own Layer 2 blockchain, built on Arbitrum technology, to support the tokenization of assets like stocks and ETFs for its European customers.

Kraken Follows Suit For Tokenized Stock Trading

Robinhood is not alone in this pursuit, as the financial industry increasingly pivots toward tokenized, always-on trading.

In September, rival exchange Kraken launched its own 24/7 tokenized stock trading for global users via the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain in the European Union, aiming to reduce friction and high fees for international investors.

Tenev has previously referred to asset tokenization as an “unstoppable freight train” set to “consume the entire global financial system.”

While acknowledging hurdles, such as convincing private companies to embrace real-time price discovery, he believes the overwhelming demand for liquidity and access will ultimately make 24/7 markets the new standard.

HOOD Skyrockets Over 244% In 2025

The stock closed 4.23% higher at $135.88 apiece on Monday. It was 0.76% lower in premarket on Tuesday. HOOD has advanced 244.52% year-to-date and 314.27% over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

The futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones indices were mixed on Tuesday after settling higher on Monday.

