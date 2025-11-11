This Instagram Competitor Is Beginning To Fade: Big Dip In Momentum Scores

One of the most visited websites in the world, and a platform that rivals Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) popular photo-sharing site, Instagram, is beginning to see its Momentum fade, as evidenced by the stock’s performance over the past few weeks.

Momentum Score Dips For Instagram’s Biggest Competitor

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings is calculated based on the relative strength of a stock, taking into consideration its price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against all other stocks.

Over the past week, one of the most popular social media platforms has seen a significant dip in its Momentum scores, and here’s why we think that is.

1. Pinterest Inc.

Popular image-sharing site Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has seen a significant drop in its Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, dropping from 60.45 to 17.82, within the span of a week.

This can be attributed to the company’s third-quarter earnings performance, during which it fell short of analyst consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, with $1.05 billion in revenue, up 17% year-over-year, and 38 cents per share in earnings, compared to estimates of 42 cents.

As a result, several leading analysts slashed their price targets for the stock, with Scott Devitt of Wedbush Securities reducing their 12-month forecast for the stock to $34 from $44, citing growing headwinds in its advertising business.

The stock is down 11.67% year-to-date and witnessed a steep decline following its third-quarter results, and is now down 18.39% so far this month.

It nonetheless continues to score high on Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, but does poorly elsewhere, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers, and competitors.

