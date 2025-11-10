Tyson logo on smartphone
November 10, 2025 1:26 AM 1 min read

Tyson Foods, Interpublic Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share on revenue of $13.97 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson shares rose 0.3% to $52.86 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Interpublic shares rose 1.7% to close at $25.46 on Friday.
  • Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) posted adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share on sales of $1.141 billion for the second quarter. Viasat shares rose 0.9% to close at $35.81 on Friday.

  • Before the markets open, Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. Dole shares gained 0.7% to close at $13.14 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $6.68 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 2.5% to close at $41.31 on Friday.

