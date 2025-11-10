Tyson Foods, Interpublic Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report quarterly earnings at 83 cents per share on revenue of $13.97 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tyson shares rose 0.3% to $52.86 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.19 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Interpublic shares rose 1.7% to close at $25.46 on Friday.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) posted adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share on sales of $1.141 billion for the second quarter. Viasat shares rose 0.9% to close at $35.81 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at 17 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. Dole shares gained 0.7% to close at $13.14 on Friday.

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) to post quarterly earnings at 52 cents per share on revenue of $6.68 billion after the closing bell. Occidental Petroleum shares rose 2.5% to close at $41.31 on Friday.

