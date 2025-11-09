Miami,Beach,,Florida,-,July,02,,2024:,Celsius,Energy,Drinks
Celsius, DoorDash and HubSpot Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Nov. 3-Nov. 7): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) fell 30.56% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
  2. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) slumped 23.49% this week after B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, despite raising its price forecast from $35 to $42.
  3. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) fell 24.63% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
  4. Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) fell 23.40% this week. The company reported first-quarter results.
  5. CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) fell 22.28% this week amid broader tech weakness.
  6. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) fell 15.52% this week after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.
  7. Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) slumped 20.36% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results.
  8. DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) fell 20.14% this week after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
  9. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) decreased 19.09% this week after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock.
  10. Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) fell 17.98% this week.
