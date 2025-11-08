TSLA, PLTR, IREN And More: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Nov. 3–7) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN), Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), spanning automotive, tech, AI, cybersecurity, and cryptocurrency, reflected diverse retail interests.

Tesla

Tesla dominated headlines with its annual shareholder meeting this week, where investors overwhelmingly approved (75% in favor) CEO Elon Musk‘s landmark $1 trillion performance-based compensation package. Tesla also rolled out software updates like FSD 14.1.5 and 2025.38.8, while European sales halved in markets like the U.K. and Germany due to competition, and a Cybertruck recall affected 6,197 units for light bar issues.

Some retail investors were skeptical of the ambitious bets on Tesla’s stock.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $488.54, trading around $451 to $453 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 17.57% year-to-date and 50.18% over the year.

While this stock had a solid quality ranking, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies released its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 3 after market close, beating expectations with revenue of $1.18 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.21, driven by 122% U.S. commercial growth and surging AI Platform (AIP) adoption. Key events included Michael Burry‘s Scion Capital revealing a massive short via put options on 5 million shares in its third-quarter 13F filing, fueling bearish chatter, and early board member Alex Moore selling $4.1M in stock on Nov. 6.

Retail investors were seen mocking Burry’s take on PLTR.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $53.55 to $207.52, trading around $76 to $178 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 132.81% year-to-date and 213.26% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: Amazon, Google, Beyond Meat— Investors Couldn’t Stop Talking About These And More Stocks This Week

IREN

IREN dominated headlines with a landmark multi-year GPU cloud services contract announced on Nov. 3, valued at $9.7 billion with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), providing access to NVIDIA GB300 GPUs via IREN’s 2.91GW renewable-powered data centers. The company released first-quarter FY26 earnings on Nov. 6, reporting revenue of $240.3 million and adjusted EPS of $1.08.

Investors appreciated IREN’s first-quarter results but also acknowledged that markets were still trying to price the stock.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $5.12 to $76.87, trading around $68 to $69 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 540.15% YTD and 497.32% over the year.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a strong growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Strategy

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced on Nov. 3 the purchase of an additional 397 BTC for $45.6 million at an average price of $114,771 per coin, boosting its total holdings to 641,205 BTC valued at approximately $47.5 billion. The third-quarter 2025 earnings call transcript, released Nov. 4, highlighted a balance sheet transformation with digital assets surging from $7 billion to $73 billion YoY under fair value accounting, alongside $2.8 billion net income and $3.9 billion operating income.

Retail investors took a jibe at the Michael Saylor-led company, connecting it to the stock market bubble.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $231.51 to $542.99, trading around $236 to $238 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 20.94% year-to-date and 12.41% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Advanced Micro Devices

AMD reported blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4, posting record revenue of $9.25 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.20, fueled by data center sales of $4.3 billion, client/gaming revenue of $4.0 billion, and record free cash flow of $1.53 billion. Anticipation built for the Nov. 11 Analyst Day unveiling Zen 6/7 CPU and MI500 GPU roadmaps, with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley hiking price targets on AI momentum.

Investors awaited AMD’s analyst day scheduled for next week.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08, trading around $237 to $239 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 97.05% year-to-date but 58.66% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality score, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed largely negative market action during the week.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock