Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) unveiled a new AI marketing platform to help global brands boost campaign performance and unlock greater returns.

The companies introduced the partnership on Thursday after completing an early release of the software with U.S.-based clients.

New AI Hub Targets Data Fragmentation

The firms plan to merge Palantir's Foundry engine with Code and Theory's orchestration tools and Stagwell's Marketing Cloud systems.

The combined product serves as a central data hub, enabling corporate teams to manage campaigns, refine audience targets, and analyze results faster.

Stagwell says the platform will rely on differential privacy protections to help secure client data.

Rollout Begins With Major U.S. Clients

Stagwell has already pushed an early version of the platform to advertisers through Assembly, its media-buying network.

The company expects a wider rollout on an opt-in basis in the coming months. Leaders say the model suits large organizations with sprawling datasets and complex digital programs.

Focus On Audience Insights And ROI

Executives expect the software to allow teams to examine millions of data points, segment audiences and build AI agents that handle time-consuming marketing steps.

Buyers will also be able to use the platform as a standalone product. Stagwell believes the system could eventually help in supply chain planning or regional network management.

"Palantir's partnership with Stagwell will make marketing more dynamic," CEO Alex Karp said. "Our software supercharges the speed of metrics collection and revolutionizes data integration capabilities. That unlocks value for both Stagwell and its clients."

Stagwell CEO Mark Penn called the announcement a breakthrough moment for digital marketers. "This is the holy grail of marketing brought to life," Penn said, adding that he expects the business to scale over time and generate hundreds of millions in future revenue.

Smart-City Services

Palantir also confirmed a second deal with Valoriza, a leading environmental services operator in Spain. Valoriza plans to use Palantir's AIP software and Foundry platform to analyze waste collection routes, track connected infrastructure and improve service for municipalities across the country.

The companies stated the system will reduce emissions and deliver faster decision-making for local governments.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading lower by 1.22% to $172.99 premarket at last check on Friday.

