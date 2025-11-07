What Drove Fitell's 7% Rebound After Hours?

Fitell Corp. (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares jumped 7.28% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62.

FTEL shares closed the regular session down 31.99% at $1.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.

$50 Million Convertible Note Deal

On Thursday, the Australia-based fitness equipment retailer announced a $50 million securities purchase agreement with a U.S. institutional investor for convertible note financing.

Rodman & Renshaw is serving as the exclusive placement agent.

Stablecoin Treasury Strategy

According to the company, the net proceeds of the $50 million financing will be converted into stablecoin assets that are kept with a U.S. custodian.

Stablecoin assets may be allocated toward 2F Robotics, the company’s corporate treasury, or fitness operations, subject to market conditions.

Fitell’s corporate treasury will be diversified across cash, stablecoins, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and PUMP.

2F Robotics Joint Venture Launch

The financing will support 2F Robotics, a new joint venture focused on developing AI-driven robotic technologies for consumer and industrial applications. Fitell will retain majority ownership and full intellectual property rights while partnering with GZ Fukonn Vanguard Intelligent Technology, an Asia-based robotics company, to develop products for the home, kitchen, fitness, and industrial sectors.

“This financing enhances our capital flexibility and broadens our balance sheet through a diversified corporate treasury,” said CEO Sam Lu in the statement.

The convertible note issuance remains subject to closing conditions.

Stock Performance

Fitell shares are down 99.02% year to date. The stock has traded between $1.45 and $792 over the past year and carries a market capitalization of $1.90 million.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FTEL has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

