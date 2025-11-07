Dan Ives Sees Nasdaq At 30,000 Points, Explaining Why AI Revolution Is Not Bubble: '2-3 Years Left' In Tech Bull Market

Tech Bull Dan Ives is dismissing fears of an AI-driven tech bubble, arguing instead that the market is in the early stages of a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” that has years left to run.

Ives Sees Nasdaq At 30,000

In a recent interview, the Wedbush Securities analyst stated he sees a clear path for the market to surge significantly higher.

“The reality is… we’re going to see NASDAQ 25,000, NASDAQ 30,000,” Ives declared, attributing the climb to a “profit wildfire” spreading from AI leaders to the entire economy.

Ives, speaking with Anthony Pompliano, the founder & CEO of Professional Capital Management, was adamant that the current boom is not a bubble, countering bearish claims.

“I think many have been saying that for the last three years. They’ll say it for the next one, two years. It all comes down to numbers,” he said, citing strong earnings from Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) as validation.

The AI ‘Capex Super Cycle’ Is Just Beginning

He argued that investors are underestimating the scale of spending on the new technology. “You have more spending in the next two years than the last 10 years combined,” Ives said, highlighting a massive “capex super cycle” from Big Tech.

However, Thomas Shipp, the head of equity at LP Financial, urged caution, suggesting this spending spree isn’t as straightforward as it appears and questioned the quality and sustainability of these “staggering” investments.

“A more pessimistic take would be that this circular financing is being used to buttress the financial position of unprofitable business lines to maintain demand for chips,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research also questioned the “AI bulls,” comparing China’s investment in data centers with that of the U.S.

Ives Sees Favorable Macro Environment For Stocks

When asked about the macroeconomic picture, Ives predicted a favorable environment for stocks, including imminent rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

“It’s two to three years left in this tech bull market,” he stated. “You have seven trillion on the sidelines. You have a fourth industrial revolution that’s playing out across the board.”

Ives advised investors to look beyond the obvious winners, focusing on the “second, third, fourth derivatives” of AI, including cybersecurity, database companies, and infrastructure plays, to find the next wave of growth.

Here’s a list of some AI-linked exchange-traded funds that investors could consider.

ETF Name YTD Performance One Year Performance iShares US Technology ETF (NYSE:IYW) 25.42% 24.09% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSE:FTEC) 22.91% 22.22% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSE:FDN) 11.19% 15.05% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) 26.56% 26.51% iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSE:IXN) 25.19% 24.44% Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) 33.99% 66.15% Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) 22.21% 28.32%

