What Drove Akamai's 7% Overnight Surge?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares jumped 6.92% in after-hours trading to $78.06 on Thursday following the release of the company's third-quarter financial results.

The stock closed at $73 in Thursday's regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Strong Q3 Performance Drives Rally

Akamai Technologies reported quarterly revenue of $1.055 billion for the period ended Sept. 30, up 5% from $1.005 billion in the same quarter last year.

Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income per diluted share rose 17% year over year to $1.86.

Security, Cloud Infrastructure Lead Growth

Segment-wise revenue breakdown for Akamai Technologies:

Segment Revenue (in million $) Year-over-Year Growth Security $568 10% Cloud Infrastructure Services $81 39%

“We were particularly pleased by the continued success of our high-growth security products and the momentum in Cloud Infrastructure Services,” said CEO Dr. Tom Leighton.

Margin Expansion, New AI Platform

Non-GAAP operating margin was 31%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.

The cybersecurity and cloud computing company also launched Akamai Inference Cloud, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, designed for secure, low-latency AI performance at the edge.

Guidance Signals Continued Strength

Akamai projects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.065 billion and $1.085 billion, with non-GAAP operating margins ranging from 28% to 30%.

Stock Performance

Akamai shares are down 23.50% year to date.

Shares of the Massachusetts-based company have traded between $67.60 and $104.99 over the past year and carry a market capitalization of $10.47 billion.

