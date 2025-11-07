What Drove Akamai's 7% Overnight Surge?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares jumped 6.92% in after-hours trading to $78.06 on Thursday following the release of the company's third-quarter financial results.
The stock closed at $73 in Thursday's regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Strong Q3 Performance Drives Rally
Akamai Technologies reported quarterly revenue of $1.055 billion for the period ended Sept. 30, up 5% from $1.005 billion in the same quarter last year.
Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income per diluted share rose 17% year over year to $1.86.
Security, Cloud Infrastructure Lead Growth
Segment-wise revenue breakdown for Akamai Technologies:
|Segment
|Revenue (in million $)
|Year-over-Year Growth
|Security
|$568
|10%
|Cloud Infrastructure Services
|$81
|39%
“We were particularly pleased by the continued success of our high-growth security products and the momentum in Cloud Infrastructure Services,” said CEO Dr. Tom Leighton.
Margin Expansion, New AI Platform
Non-GAAP operating margin was 31%, up 2 percentage points from the same period last year.
The cybersecurity and cloud computing company also launched Akamai Inference Cloud, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure, designed for secure, low-latency AI performance at the edge.
Guidance Signals Continued Strength
Akamai projects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.065 billion and $1.085 billion, with non-GAAP operating margins ranging from 28% to 30%.
Stock Performance
Akamai shares are down 23.50% year to date.
Shares of the Massachusetts-based company have traded between $67.60 and $104.99 over the past year and carry a market capitalization of $10.47 billion.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AKAM has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.
