Why Did Expedia Shares Jump Nearly 15% In After-Hours Trading?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares surged 14.78% in after-hours trading on Thursday, rising to $252.18, after the online travel company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook.

Q3 Performance Exceeds Expectations

The Seattle-based company reported a 12% increase in gross bookings and a 9% rise in revenue from a year earlier. Booked room nights climbed 11%, the fastest growth rate in the U.S. in more than three years, CEO Ariane Gorin said.

Gorin said the results reflect "an improved demand environment, disciplined execution, and real progress on our strategic priorities."

Strong B2B Growth Drives Results

Expedia’s business-to-business (B2B) segment delivered standout performance with 26% growth, while business-to-consumer (B2C) bookings rose 7%. Total gross bookings for the company reached $30.7 billion, up from $27.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Strong B2B performance and growth in the Expedia brand drove a 15% increase in hotel reservations.

Margin Expansion, Shareholder Returns

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 16% with 208 basis points of margin expansion.

The travel technology company also repurchased $451 million in shares during the quarter and declared a $0.40 per share quarterly dividend payable Dec. 11.

Upgraded Full-Year Outlook

Expedia increased its fiscal guidance from its earlier estimates of 3-5% to 7% growth in gross bookings and 6-7% growth in revenue.

Stock Performance

Expedia shares have climbed 18.55% so far this year and surged 33.37% over the past six months, though the stock has eased 1.85% in the last month.

Expedia Group shares have traded between $130.01 and $240.76 over the past year and carry a market capitalization of $27.18 billion.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Expedia Group shares closed on Thursday at $219.70, up 2.75%.

