Bunge Rises As Platform Powers Soybean, Softseed Strength

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares rose on Wednesday after the company topped third-quarter estimates, as its expanded platform powered standout soybean and softseed refining, and reaffirmed its guidance.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.27, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.09.

Quarterly sales of $22.155 billion outpaced the Street view of $20.043 billion.

In the quarter under review, the firm reported strong execution across its value chains, leveraging an expanded footprint and enhanced capabilities.

Performance was robust across soybean processing and softseed refining.

“We’re beginning to realize the benefits of our expanded global platform,” Greg Heckman, Bunge’s CEO, said. “By aligning the business around our proven end-to-end value chain model, we’re unlocking efficiencies—optimizing our footprint, coordinating larger flows, and running at higher utilization, while serving customers more effectively.”

Quarterly adjusted total EBIT was $757 million, higher than $491 million a year ago.

Segments

Soybean Processing and Refining sales totaled $10.857 billion, higher than $7.857 billion a year ago. Results improved across all regions, reflecting higher margins, strong execution, and the addition of Viterra’s South American assets.

Softseed Processing and Refining sales totaled $3.661 billion, higher than $1.589 billion a year ago. Higher Softseed Processing and Refining results were driven by higher average margins and the addition of Viterra’s softseed assets and capabilities.

Other Oilseeds Processing and Refining sales increased to $1.207 billion from $1.064 billion a year ago. In the segment, higher results in North America specialty oils were more than offset by lower results in Asia and Europe.

Grain Merchandising and Milling net sales totaled $6.428 billion, significantly higher than $2.397 billion a year ago.

Cash used for operations in the nine months ended September 30 was $503 million compared to cash provided of $847 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

Bunge reiterated its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS outlook at $7.30 to $7.60, in line with prior guidance.

The range compares with the $7.43 analyst consensus estimate.

Price Action: BG shares were trading 3.7% higher at $97.68 at last check on Wednesday.

