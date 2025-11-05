SMCI Stock Plunges Nearly 9% In Wednesday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

The stock of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) declined 8.99% during Wednesday’s pre-market trading session after its quarterly earnings report fell short of market expectations.

CEO Touts Strong Order Book Despite Weak Results

SMCI’s earnings report for the fiscal first-quarter earnings report, released on Tuesday, revealed earnings of 35 cents per share, below the analyst consensus of 40 cents. The quarterly revenue was $5.01 billion, also missing the analyst consensus of $5.99 billion and showing a decrease from the $5.93 billion revenue in the same period last year.

The company’s first-quarter highlights included a less-than-expected outlook for the second quarter. Super Micro is anticipating an adjusted EPS of 46 cents to 54 cents, compared to the 61-cent analyst estimate. However, the company expects revenue for the current quarter, in the range of $10 billion to $11 billion, as opposed to the $7.82 billion estimate.

Chief Executive Charles Liang, in the earnings call, stated that the company's order book is growing rapidly, now exceeding $13 billion in orders featuring Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Blackwell Ultra GPU.

Super Micro’s Latest Expansion Push

The drop in Super Micro’s stock comes on the heels of the company launching its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), a new business line that allows organizations to design, order, and build complete data centers from a single vendor.

Earlier in the same month, the company announced the creation of a federal subsidiary called Super Micro Federal LLC, which was set to accelerate its expansion into the federal market.

SMCI noted that its upcoming product launches, including NVIDIA's Vera Rubin and AMD's Helios, are anticipated to strengthen its future performance.

SMCI Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, shares have risen 58.07%. They were trading at $43.20 at last check, per Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place SMCI in the 92nd percentile for quality and the 59th percentile for value, reflecting its mixed performance. Check the detailed report here.

