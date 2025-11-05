What Drove Zeta Global's Nearly 8% After-Hours Surge?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Check out the current price ZETA of stock here.

ZETA rose 7.90% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, gaining $1.32 to reach $18.02 a share.

Q4 And Full-Year 2025 Revenue Guidance Raised

Zeta raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance to $363–366 million, up $2 million at the midpoint, reflecting 15–16% year-over-year growth, while full-year 2025 revenue guidance was increased to $1,273–1,276 million, up $11 million at the midpoint for 27% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA And Free Cash Flow Guidance Increased

The AI-powered marketing cloud revised full-year 2025 financial guidance:

Metric Current Guidance (in millions) Prior Guidance (in millions) Change (Midpoint) Year-over-Year Growth Margin (%) Adjusted EBITDA 273.2–274.1 264.6 +9.0 42% 21.4–21.5 Free Cash Flow 156.9–157.9 142.0 +15.0 70–71% 12.3–12.4

See Also: Buy Now Pay Later Can Torpedo Mortgage Chances

Initial 2026 Guidance Provided

Zeta provided initial full-year 2026 guidance of $1,540 million revenue, representing 21% year-over-year increase on full-year 2025 guidance of $1,275 million.

The table outlines Zeta Global's 2026 guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and free cash flow, including growth, margins, and conversion metrics.

Metric Guidance Value (in millions) Year-over-Year Growth Margin (%) Conversion (%) Adjusted EBITDA 354 29% 23% – Free Cash Flow 209 33% 14% 59%

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the New York–based company had $199 million remaining under its Stock Repurchase Program.

Stock Performance

Zeta has lost 10.89% year-to-date but gained 24.26% over the past six months.

It has a 52-week range of $10.69 to $38.20 and a market capitalization of $3.98 billion.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed Tuesday at $16.70, down $0.92, or 5.22%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight ZETA has a Growth score of 92.99. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.