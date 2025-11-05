What Drove Zeta Global's Nearly 8% After-Hours Surge?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares are trending on Wednesday.
Check out the current price ZETA of stock here.
ZETA rose 7.90% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, gaining $1.32 to reach $18.02 a share.
Q4 And Full-Year 2025 Revenue Guidance Raised
Zeta raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance to $363–366 million, up $2 million at the midpoint, reflecting 15–16% year-over-year growth, while full-year 2025 revenue guidance was increased to $1,273–1,276 million, up $11 million at the midpoint for 27% year-over-year growth.
Adjusted EBITDA And Free Cash Flow Guidance Increased
The AI-powered marketing cloud revised full-year 2025 financial guidance:
|Metric
|Current Guidance (in millions)
|Prior Guidance (in millions)
|Change (Midpoint)
|Year-over-Year Growth
|Margin (%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|273.2–274.1
|264.6
|+9.0
|42%
|21.4–21.5
|Free Cash Flow
|156.9–157.9
|142.0
|+15.0
|70–71%
|12.3–12.4
See Also: Buy Now Pay Later Can Torpedo Mortgage Chances
Initial 2026 Guidance Provided
Zeta provided initial full-year 2026 guidance of $1,540 million revenue, representing 21% year-over-year increase on full-year 2025 guidance of $1,275 million.
The table outlines Zeta Global's 2026 guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and free cash flow, including growth, margins, and conversion metrics.
|Metric
|Guidance Value (in millions)
|Year-over-Year Growth
|Margin (%)
|Conversion (%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|354
|29%
|23%
|–
|Free Cash Flow
|209
|33%
|14%
|59%
As of Sept. 30, 2025, the New York–based company had $199 million remaining under its Stock Repurchase Program.
Stock Performance
Zeta has lost 10.89% year-to-date but gained 24.26% over the past six months.
It has a 52-week range of $10.69 to $38.20 and a market capitalization of $3.98 billion.
Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed Tuesday at $16.70, down $0.92, or 5.22%.
Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight ZETA has a Growth score of 92.99. Track the performance of other players in this segment.
Read Next:
Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.