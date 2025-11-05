Trader analyzing data on virtual screen.Price graph and indicator
November 5, 2025 12:44 AM 2 min read

What Drove Zeta Global's Nearly 8% After-Hours Surge?

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Check out the current price ZETA of stock here.

ZETA rose 7.90% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, gaining $1.32 to reach $18.02 a share.

Q4 And Full-Year 2025 Revenue Guidance Raised

Zeta raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance to $363–366 million, up $2 million at the midpoint, reflecting 15–16% year-over-year growth, while full-year 2025 revenue guidance was increased to $1,273–1,276 million, up $11 million at the midpoint for 27% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA And Free Cash Flow Guidance Increased

The AI-powered marketing cloud revised full-year 2025 financial guidance:

MetricCurrent Guidance (in millions)Prior Guidance (in millions)Change (Midpoint)Year-over-Year GrowthMargin (%)
Adjusted EBITDA273.2–274.1264.6+9.042%21.4–21.5
Free Cash Flow156.9–157.9142.0+15.070–71%12.3–12.4

See Also: Buy Now Pay Later Can Torpedo Mortgage Chances

Initial 2026 Guidance Provided

Zeta provided initial full-year 2026 guidance of $1,540 million revenue, representing 21% year-over-year increase on full-year 2025 guidance of $1,275 million.

The table outlines Zeta Global's 2026 guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and free cash flow, including growth, margins, and conversion metrics.

MetricGuidance Value (in millions)Year-over-Year GrowthMargin (%)Conversion (%)
Adjusted EBITDA35429%23%
Free Cash Flow20933%14%59%

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the New York–based company had $199 million remaining under its Stock Repurchase Program.

Stock Performance

Zeta has lost 10.89% year-to-date but gained 24.26% over the past six months.

It has a 52-week range of $10.69 to $38.20 and a market capitalization of $3.98 billion.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed Tuesday at $16.70, down $0.92, or 5.22%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight ZETA has a Growth score of 92.99. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

ZETA Logo
ZETAZeta Global Holdings Corp
$17.911.64%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved