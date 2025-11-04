Tempus AI Stock (TEM) Slides 6% Overnight: Here's Why The Stock Is Trending

Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the healthcare technology company dropped 6.02% to $79.40 in after-hours trading on Tuesday following its third-quarter earnings report.

Third-Quarter Results Beat Street Expectations

Tempus AI reported revenue of $334.21 million, topping analyst estimates of $328.73 million and marking an 84.7% increase from a year earlier.

The loss estimate of 17 cents was surpassed by the adjusted loss per share of 11 cents. Compared to a $21.8 million loss the previous year, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive at $1.5 million.

Guidance Raised For Full Year

For fiscal 2025, Tempus expects slightly positive adjusted EBITDA and raised its full-year revenue forecast to $1.265 billion, representing 80% growth.

Stock Performance

The Illinois-based company has gained 146.69% year-to-date but slipped 9.23% over the past month.

With a 52-week range of $31.36 to $104.32, Tempus AI has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion.

Price Action: On Tuesday, TEM closed at $84.49, down 4.76%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

With a strong Momentum in the 90th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TEM has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

