Why Getty Images Stock Is Falling Today

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) shares traded lower in the premarket on Tuesday after new developments in its ongoing merger and legal battles drew investor attention.

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has escalated its probe into Getty Images' proposed merger with Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), moving the deal to a Phase 2 investigation.

The CMA's decision followed Getty Images' offer of several remedies intended to resolve antitrust concerns without a deeper review.

The company said it was disappointed by the decision but remains focused on completing the merger efficiently with Shutterstock's cooperation.

Legal Win Against Stability AI

On Nov. 4, Getty Images announced a key court victory in its lawsuit against artificial intelligence company Stability AI in the United Kingdom. The ruling found that Stability AI's Stable Diffusion model violated Getty Images' trademarks by reproducing its logos in AI-generated visuals.

The court also dismissed Stability AI's attempt to transfer responsibility for infringement to users, confirming that accountability rests with the model's developer.

Copyright Precedent Established

Judges further determined that Getty Images' copyrighted works were used in the model's training, regardless of where that process took place. The decision sets a new precedent, affirming that AI models — though intangible — can still infringe copyright under existing law. Getty Images plans to use these findings in its related U.S. litigation.

The company emphasized broader concerns about creators' ability to safeguard their work amid the rapid rise of AI.

It noted that even major content producers face obstacles due to limited transparency in AI data sourcing. Getty Images urged governments, including the U.K., to adopt more rigid disclosure rules to help artists and organizations protect their intellectual property rights.

Price Action: GETY shares are trading 3.06% lower at $1.900 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

