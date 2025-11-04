Retail Favorite Beyond Meat Grilled As Momentum Gains Fizzle Out After Results Delay — Stock Slides

Retail darling Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is facing an acute downturn in its momentum rankings, recently dropping to the bottom 10th percentile of Benzinga’s momentum rankings report.

BYND Plunges Into Bottom Pit Of Momentum Rankings

Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings showed that BYND witnessed a sharp decline from a score of 25.74 to just 3.38, a loss of 22.36 points in a matter of weeks.

This sharp fall coincides with heightened volatility and persistent weakness in price trends, as BYND fails to show positive momentum in any timeframe—short, medium, or long—across Benzinga's latest rankings.

Meanwhile, its growth ranking stands at 11.83.

BYND Pushes Its Q3 Report Date

As the company rescheduled its third-quarter earnings from last week to Nov. 11, investor sentiment soured further.

Beyond Meat cited the need for additional time to finalize a substantial non-cash impairment charge linked to its long-lived assets, underlining ongoing restructuring and operational challenges.

Preliminary Q3 Results Disappointed Investors

The company's guidance for third-quarter revenue remained stagnant, at $68–73 million, confirming no growth and continuing pressure on margins.

Gross margins, battered by $1.7 million in China shutdown costs, are expected at 10–11%, signaling ongoing profitability struggles.​

The Retail Favorite Flatlines After Brief Rally

The October rally in the stock began after Dimitri Semenikhin, known as Capybara Stocks on social media, presented a compelling case for the stock's undervaluation, capturing the attention of retail traders.

However, despite a brief rally fueled by retail traders and high short interest, underlying fundamentals have overridden speculative optimism.

Price Action: Beyond Meat's stock closed 16.01% lower on Monday at $1.39 apiece. It has seen a year-to-date drop of 63.9% and a yearly drop of 76.99%.

The stock was down 7.19% in premarket on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices also tumbled on Tuesday.

