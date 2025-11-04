Nokia To Delist From Paris Stock Exchange

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has revealed its plans to delist its shares from the Euronext Paris stock exchange. The Finnish company will continue to maintain its listings on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the New York Stock Exchange.

Its U.S.-listed shares are trading 2.94% lower in the Tuesday pre-market trading session.

Approval From Euronext Board Pending

The decision was made following a review of trading volumes, costs, and administrative requirements associated with the Paris listing.

Pending approval from Euronext Paris's Board, the delisting is expected to take effect within the next three months.

This move comes in the wake of a positive trend in Nokia’s shares on the NYSE. Over the past month, the shares surged 44.4% as per data from Benzinga Pro. The shares closed at $7.15 on Monday.

During late October, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) agreed to invest $1 billion for a 2.9% stake in Nokia, valuing the shares at $6.01 each. Following this, Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon raised NOK from Hold to Buy.

In a separate development, the Finnish telecommunications giant filed a new lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on Saturday, alleging that its streaming services infringe Nokia's video encoding and decoding patents, as per IP Fray.

