Denny's Soars Over 46% In Pre Market After Private Equity Group Agrees To Acquire Chain For $620 Million

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ:DENN) shares surged over 46% in pre-market on Tuesday after the company announced late Monday it had entered a definitive agreement to be acquired and taken private.

DENN To Be Acquired For $620 Million By An Investor Group

The all-cash transaction, which has an enterprise value of approximately $620 million, is being led by a consortium of investors: TriArtisan Capital Advisors, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises.

Under the terms of the deal, Denny’s stockholders will receive $6.25 per share in cash. This represents a substantial 52.1% premium over the stock’s closing price of $4.11 on Monday, Nov. 3.

The stock reflected the news immediately, showing shares rocketing from their $4.11 close to $6.03 in premarket trading, approaching the new buyout price.

The acquiring group brings significant restaurant industry experience. TriArtisan is a private equity firm with a history of investing in global dining concepts like P.F. Chang's, while Yadav Enterprises is one of the largest Denny’s franchisees in the nation, operating approximately 550 restaurants.

DENN’s Will Go Private After Q1 2026

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer of Denny's Corporation, stated that the company’s Board of Directors had unanimously approved the transaction.

“After receiving indications of interest from TriArtisan, the Board conducted a thorough review of strategic alternatives to maximize value,” Valade said, noting the company had reached out to over 40 potential buyers.

“The Board is confident the transaction maximizes value and… represents the best path forward for the Company.”

The acquisition, which includes both the Denny’s and Keke’s Inc. brands, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary stockholder and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, Denny's will operate as a privately held company, and its common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq exchange.

DENN Underperforms In 2025 With Negative Returns

The stock was 46.72% in premarket on Tuesday. However, DENN has declined by 34.45% year-to-date and 37.44% over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

While the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 closed in a mixed manner on Monday, the futures were lower on Tuesday.

