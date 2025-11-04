Uber sign on its headquarters building in San Francisco, California, USA
November 4, 2025 2:27 AM 1 min read

Uber, AMD And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $13.27 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Uber shares rose 0.7% to $100.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Upwork shares jumped 14.5% to $17.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AMD shares fell 0.6% to $258.17 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a joint venture for its operations in China. The company agreed with Boyu Capital to form a joint venture to operate the company's retail locations in China. Starbucks shares gained 0.4% to $81.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $16.59 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.3% to $24.74 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$100.404.04%
Overview
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$258.170.80%
PFE Logo
PFEPfizer Inc
$24.740.36%
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$81.250.47%
UPWK Logo
UPWKUpwork Inc
$17.8912.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved