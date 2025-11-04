Uber, AMD And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) to report quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $13.27 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Uber shares rose 0.7% to $100.40 in after-hours trading.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Upwork shares jumped 14.5% to $17.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AMD shares fell 0.6% to $258.17 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a joint venture for its operations in China. The company agreed with Boyu Capital to form a joint venture to operate the company's retail locations in China. Starbucks shares gained 0.4% to $81.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $16.59 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.3% to $24.74 in after-hours trading.

