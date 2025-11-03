This Inexpensive Tesla Rival Is Quietly Gaining Ground — Key Ranking Suggests A Major Breakout Could Be Imminent

In a market where electric vehicle giants like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) dominate headlines, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI), the fast-rising Chinese EV maker, is emerging as a stealth value play that’s capturing Wall Street’s attention.

Market Betting On LI’s Undervalued Assets?

According to the latest Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings report, Li Auto has surged into the top 10th percentile of value-ranked stocks, a milestone that underscores its compelling fundamentals amid a global EV slowdown.

This leap catapults the company from a solid 89.48 percentile to a pristine 90.78 today—a modest but symbolically potent delta of 1.30 points that signals growing investor confidence in its undervalued assets.

What Does Value Ranking Entail?

Benzinga’s value ranking is a percentile-based composite that pits a stock’s market price against core fundamentals like assets, earnings, sales, and operational performance, relative to peers.

What Do LI’s Fundamentals Say About The Company?

Li Auto’s ascent here is a likely validation of its resilient business model. As a premium EV and hybrid SUV specialist, Li Auto has bucked industry headwinds by delivering consistent revenue growth and expanding its delivery network across China.

Recent quarters show earnings per share climbing 25% year-over-year, fueled by hits like the L9 and L7 models, which blend extended-range hybrids with luxury features—appealing to affluent buyers wary of pure-EV range anxiety.

With a market cap hovering around $20.762 billion, the stock trades at a forward P/E of just 15.291, as per Benzinga Pro, a stark discount to Tesla’s 188.679 multiple, making it a textbook inexpensive rival for value hunters.

What Do Other Benzinga Rankings Say About LI?

Its momentum score clocks in at 15.46, reflecting short-term price consolidation after a volatile summer, but the real story is in growth: a moderate 53.47 percentile, highlighting sustained earnings and revenue expansion over multi-year horizons.

Its price trend remains poor across short, medium, and long-term. Additional performance details are available here.

While the stock closed 1.76% higher at $20.85 per share on Friday but rose 29% in premarket trading on Monday. The stock was down 13.20% year-to-date and 15.42% over the year.

On Friday, all three indices advanced with the S&P 500 up 0.26%, while the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones rose 0.48% and 0.09%, respectively.

On Monday, the futures of all three indices were trading in a mixed manner.

