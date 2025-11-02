Portland,,Or,,Usa,-,Apr,8,,2020:,Wayfair,Mobile,App
November 2, 2025 9:01 AM 1 min read

Teradyne, Wayfair, And Illumina Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct. 27-Oct. 31): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. YPF (NYSE:YPF) gained 4.64% this week. Shares of Argentine stocks are trading higher on continued strength after President Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party recently secured a victory in the midterm legislative elections.
  2. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gained 28.20% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance above estimates.
  3. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) gained 19.33% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  4. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) gained 23.18% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.
  5. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gained 19.57% this week following a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
  6. Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) gained 21.31% this week.
  7. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) gained 22.49% this week after the company reported third-quarter results above estimates and raised its full-year guidance.
  8. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gained 20.65% this week after the company reported higher year-over-year third-quarter earnings and sales.
  9. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) gained 21.65% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.
  10. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) gained 15.81% this week.

