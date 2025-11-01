China’s electric-vehicle giants just posted another blowout month, racing past prior delivery records as competition intensifies.

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI), and XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) all reported surging demand in October, while expanding their presence in overseas markets and advancing their technology.

Nio Sets New Monthly High

Nio delivered 40,397 vehicles in October, its strongest month ever, up 92.6% year over year.

The total included shipments from the premium Nio brand, the ONVO family lineup, and the FIREFLY small high-end segment.

Cumulative deliveries reached 913,182 vehicles through Oct. 31. The ONVO L90 remained a key driver, topping 10,000 units for a third straight month and targeting large three-row SUV buyers.

Executives said the L90’s performance strengthens Nio’s position in the shift to fully electric SUVs.

According to Benzinga Pro, NIO stock has gained over 42% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ).

Li Auto Expands Overseas

Li Auto reported 31,767 deliveries in October, pushing lifetime deliveries to 1,462,788 vehicles.

Demand for the Li i6 has exceeded 70,000 orders since launch, and deliveries are ramping to address the backlog.

Li Auto opened its first authorized store in Uzbekistan in October and plans two more in Kazakhstan in November.

The company will prioritize growth in Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific.

As of late October, Li Auto operated 551 retail locations, 554 service facilities, and 3,508 fast-charging stations across China.

LI stock has dropped over 16% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO).

XPeng Claims Another Record

XPeng logged 42,013 deliveries in October, up 76% year over year and slightly above September.

It was the second consecutive month above 40,000. Shipments reached 355,209 units in the first ten months of 2025, up 190% year over year. XPeng accelerated its global rollout, entering seven new markets across Europe, Asia, and Africa, including Lithuania, Estonia, Morocco, and Qatar. The company also reported strong usage of XNGP, its advanced driver-assistance system, with high penetration in urban driving.

XPeng said it will host its annual AI Day on Nov. 5 in Guangzhou. Executives are expected to outline progress in “Physical AI,” robotaxi development, and other autonomous technology initiatives.

XPEV stock has gained over 103% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF (BATS:HUMN).

