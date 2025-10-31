What's Going On With Trump Media Stock Today?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) shares traded slightly higher in Friday’s premarket session after the company accused federal investigators of secretly accessing its banking information.

Trump Media chief Devin Nunes said his firm learned that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team subpoenaed financial records from JPMorgan Chase.

He argued the move reached beyond the scope of the investigation and targeted a private business with thousands of everyday shareholders.

Nunes Calls Subpoena “Abuse Of Power”

Nunes said his company discovered the subpoena through the Senate Judiciary Committee. He accused Smith’s office of conducting surveillance on more than 400 Trump-connected people or entities. Nunes said Trump Media did not even exist when the events under review occurred. He also wants answers from the SEC and JPMorgan on when they became aware of the request and whether anyone disclosed confidential information.

New Product Launch Inside Truth Social

As the controversy grows, Trump Media recently announced plans to roll out a product called Truth Predict.

The feature will sit in its Truth Social platform and allow users to trade regulated prediction contracts. Participants will be able to place wagers tied to elections, interest rates, commodities and major sports.

The company said the platform will rely on Crypto.com Derivatives North America, a CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse.

Plans For Expansion

Initial testing will take place in the U.S. The company expects global access later.

Executives said the rollout will make Truth Social the first major platform to integrate a prediction market regulated under U.S. rules.

The update comes as Trump Media continues expanding revenue opportunities beyond advertising.

DJT Price Action: DJT shares are trading higher by 1.17% to $15.51 premarket at publication on Friday.

