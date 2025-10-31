Amazon, Google, Beyond Meat— Investors Couldn't Stop Talking About These And More Stocks This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Oct. 27–31) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, shutdown worries, and AI buzz.
The stocks, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), spanning tech, AI, packaged foods, and the internet of things, reflected diverse retail interests.
Amazon.com
- Amazon dominated headlines with sweeping corporate layoffs announced on Oct. 27. The week peaked on Oct. 30th with stellar third-quarter earnings, reporting $180.2 billion in revenue, beating estimates, 38% profit growth, and AWS surging at its fastest pace in years, prompting a raised $125 billion capex forecast for AI infrastructure and shares jumping 14% after hours.
- Retail investors who bet against AMZN were seen regretting their decision.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $161.43 to $242.52, trading around $251 to $252 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 1.20% year-to-date and 19.56% over the year.
- While this stock had a strong growth ranking, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.
Nvidia
- Nvidia stole the spotlight at its inaugural GTC Washington, D.C. conference, where CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a blueprint for U.S. AI infrastructure, including partnerships for seven new supercomputers with the Department of Energy, a $1 billion investment in Nokia. Shares surged on Oct. 29, catapulting Nvidia to a historic $5 trillion market cap—the first company to achieve it—amid broader AI hype, with third-quarter earnings slated for Nov. 19.
- Retail investors expressed that they had no choice but to give in to the NVVDA growth story.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $203 to $207 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 46.63%year-to-date and 52.76% over the year.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
- Reddit dominated headlines with its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 30th, reporting revenue of $585 million, EPS of $0.80, and daily active users surging 19% to 116 million, fueled by ad growth, data-licensing deals with AI firms. CEO Steve Huffman noted minimal AI chat app traffic but untapped partnership potential, while a brief outage hit users on Oct. 31.
- Meanwhile, some retail investors found the volatility in the stock shocking yet “cool.”
- The stock had a 52-week range of $79.75 to $282.95, trading around $216 to $218 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 17.18% YTD and 62.97% over the year.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the medium and long terms but a weak trend in the short term. Additional performance details are available here.
Beyond Meat
- Beyond Meat erupted into a viral meme-stock frenzy on X and Reddit, fueled by short-squeeze speculation and a viral story of a South Korean investor who bet his life savings on the stock at $7, sparking the #ForTheKoreanGuy campaign with retail traders. On October 29, the company announced final results of its convertible notes exchange offer, with nearly 97% tendered for new 2030 notes and common stock, extending debt maturities and easing covenants amid ongoing restructuring.
- Retail investors acknowledged losses following a drawdown in BYND stock.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $0.50 to $7.69, trading around $1 to $2 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 57.14% year-to-date and 72.91% over the year.
- The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.
Alphabet
- Alphabet dominated headlines with its blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29, smashing estimates with a record $102.4 billion in revenue driven by double-digit growth across Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud, alongside adjusted EPS of $2.87. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted AI’s role in cloud acceleration, including a massive deal with Anthropic for up to 1 million TPUs and over 70% of cloud customers adopting Google AI products.
- Investors discussed buying more call options of GOOG.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $291.93, trading around $285 to $286 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 47.88% year-to-date but 63.24% higher over the year.
- It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.
