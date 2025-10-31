Amazon, Google, Beyond Meat— Investors Couldn't Stop Talking About These And More Stocks This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Oct. 27–31) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, shutdown worries, and AI buzz.

The stocks, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), spanning tech, AI, packaged foods, and the internet of things, reflected diverse retail interests.

Amazon.com

Amazon dominated headlines with sweeping corporate layoffs announced on Oct. 27. The week peaked on Oct. 30th with stellar third-quarter earnings, reporting $180.2 billion in revenue, beating estimates, 38% profit growth, and AWS surging at its fastest pace in years, prompting a raised $125 billion capex forecast for AI infrastructure and shares jumping 14% after hours.

Retail investors who bet against AMZN were seen regretting their decision.

The stock had a 52-week range of $161.43 to $242.52, trading around $251 to $252 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 1.20% year-to-date and 19.56% over the year.

While this stock had a strong growth ranking, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Nvidia

Nvidia stole the spotlight at its inaugural GTC Washington, D.C. conference, where CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a blueprint for U.S. AI infrastructure, including partnerships for seven new supercomputers with the Department of Energy, a $1 billion investment in Nokia. Shares surged on Oct. 29, catapulting Nvidia to a historic $5 trillion market cap—the first company to achieve it—amid broader AI hype, with third-quarter earnings slated for Nov. 19.

Retail investors expressed that they had no choice but to give in to the NVVDA growth story.

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $203 to $207 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 46.63%year-to-date and 52.76% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Reddit

Reddit dominated headlines with its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 30th, reporting revenue of $585 million, EPS of $0.80, and daily active users surging 19% to 116 million, fueled by ad growth, data-licensing deals with AI firms. CEO Steve Huffman noted minimal AI chat app traffic but untapped partnership potential, while a brief outage hit users on Oct. 31.

Meanwhile, some retail investors found the volatility in the stock shocking yet “cool.”

The stock had a 52-week range of $79.75 to $282.95, trading around $216 to $218 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 17.18% YTD and 62.97% over the year.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over the medium and long terms but a weak trend in the short term. Additional performance details are available here.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat erupted into a viral meme-stock frenzy on X and Reddit, fueled by short-squeeze speculation and a viral story of a South Korean investor who bet his life savings on the stock at $7, sparking the #ForTheKoreanGuy campaign with retail traders. On October 29, the company announced final results of its convertible notes exchange offer, with nearly 97% tendered for new 2030 notes and common stock, extending debt maturities and easing covenants amid ongoing restructuring.

Retail investors acknowledged losses following a drawdown in BYND stock.

The stock had a 52-week range of $0.50 to $7.69, trading around $1 to $2 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 57.14% year-to-date and 72.91% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Alphabet

Alphabet dominated headlines with its blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Oct. 29, smashing estimates with a record $102.4 billion in revenue driven by double-digit growth across Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud, alongside adjusted EPS of $2.87. CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted AI’s role in cloud acceleration, including a massive deal with Anthropic for up to 1 million TPUs and over 70% of cloud customers adopting Google AI products.

Investors discussed buying more call options of GOOG.

The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $291.93, trading around $285 to $286 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 47.88% year-to-date but 63.24% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed positive market action during the week.

