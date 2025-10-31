Intensity Therapeutics Stock Cools After-Hours Following 395% Surge: What You Should Know

Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INTS) shares are trending on Friday.

Shares of the biotechnology company rallied 394.9% in Thursday's regular session after Phase 1/2 clinical trial results for INT230‑6, an intratumoral therapy combining cisplatin and vinblastine sulfate, were published in eBioMedicine, but the gains tapered in after-hours trading to $0.90, a 31.9% decline.

Clinical Study Results Published

Intensity Therapeutics announced on Thursday that the IT-01 study manuscript, "Safety and Efficacy of Intratumourally Administered INT230-6 in Adult Patients with Advanced Solid Tumours: Results from an Open-Label Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation Study," was published on Wednesday in eBioMedicine, a Lancet Discovery Science journal.

Jacob Stephen Thomas, assistant professor of clinical medicine at USC's Keck School of Medicine and medical oncologist at USC's Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, served as the study's first author.

Survival Data in Advanced Cancer Patients

The trial enrolled 64 heavily pretreated patients with more than 20 advanced cancer types who had progressed after multiple prior therapies. INT230-6 demonstrated a 75% disease control rate and a median overall survival of 11.9 months.

According to an exploratory analysis, patients who received doses of INT230-6 to treat more than 40% of the total tumor burden had an 83.3% disease control rate, while those who received doses for less than 40% had a 50% disease control rate. With a hazard ratio of 0.17, the median overall survival was 18.7 months as opposed to 3.1 months.

Metastatic sarcoma patients receiving INT230-6 alone achieved median overall survival of 21.3 months.

Safety and Mechanism Data

No dose-limiting toxicities were observed in patients receiving monotherapy. Seven patients (10.9%) experienced grade 3 adverse events, with no grade 4 or 5 treatment-related events.

More than 95% of the cytotoxic agents that were injected remained in the tumors, according to pharmacokinetic data, which measures drug absorption and distribution in the body.

The company has also initiated a Phase 3 sarcoma study.

CEO Comments on Clinical Potential

Lewis H. Bender, Founder, President, and CEO, said the study results “show the potential of INT230-6 to achieve clinical benefit for metastatic patients of multiple cancer types with or without the use of radiation, systemic drugs or immunotherapy.”

Stock Performance

The stock of the late-stage clinical company is down 24.5% year to date but has surged 123.9% over the past six months.

Intensity Therapeutics’ 52-week range is $0.19 to $3.40, with a market capitalization of $64.05 million.

Price Action: INTS shares closed Thursday's regular session at $1.32, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that INTS is trending downward across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

