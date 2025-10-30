Why Did VCI Global Shares Jump 88% After Hours?

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares surged 87.78% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, closing at $3.38.

Shares of the diversified holding company closed Wednesday's regular session down 10% at $1.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Smart Bridge Appointed Exclusive XVIQ Token Issuer

VCI Global said Wednesday it plans to launch the XVIQ token, a digital asset meant to support AI infrastructure, GPU cloud computing, and real-world asset ecosystems.

The company said its subsidiary, Smart Bridge Technologies Limited, will serve as the sole issuer and treasury manager for the token, which is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2026.

Three-Channel Revenue Model Outlined

According to the company, transaction fees from token issuance and settlements, treasury management returns from reserve allocations and staking programs, and ecosystem utility fees from GPU cloud services and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions are all potential sources of income for Smart Bridge.

CEO Comments on Ecosystem Launch

Henry Chai, chief executive officer of Smart Bridge, said, "This mandate marks a pivotal step for Smart Bridge as we prepare to launch and manage the XVIQ ecosystem in 2026."

Stock Performance

On October 6, VCI Global released its first-half earnings, revealing $18.7 million in revenue and $57.08 in earnings per share.

The company's stock is down 99.82% year to date. VCI Global has a market capitalization of $2.27 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates VCIG has a Value score of 99.95. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

