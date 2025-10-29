Charlie Munger Warned Of 'Liquor, Ladies, And Leverage,' But Ryan Detrick Sees S&P 500 Hitting New Milestones Despite 'Cockroach' Fears

On a recent “Facts vs. Feelings” podcast by Carson Research, the Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick acknowledged growing fears over “cockroaches” in the credit market but maintained a bullish outlook on stocks, pointing to strong underlying market health.

Detrick Recalls Charlie Munger's Teachings

Detrick invoked Charlie Munger's famous warning that "Liquor, ladies, and leverage" are the “three ways a smart person can go broke,” identifying leverage as the market’s current obsession.

However, he countered this fear with a key technical indicator, stating, "breath leads price," and noted the S&P 500’s advance-decline line just hit a new high.

The “cockroach” analogy, popularized by a recent comment from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, refers to fears that the sudden bankruptcies of firms like First Brands and Tricolor Holdings could be the first sign of a wider infestation in the credit markets.

"The cockroaches are there. Jamie Dimon just told us there were cockroaches in his closet," said co-host Sonu Varghese, explaining that the failures exposed issues in opaque corners of the $1.7 trillion private credit market.

Financial System’s Core Is Still Stable

While these specific credit blow-ups have rattled investors, Detrick emphasized that they appear “idiosyncratic” rather than systemic. He argued that the broader market remains strong, citing his “Breadth Leads Price” thesis.

He also contrasted the regional bank weakness with blockbuster earnings from money-center giants like JPMorgan and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), suggesting the financial system's core is stable and capable of pushing the market to new milestones.

Spotting Red Flags Before They Multiply

The podcast featured guest Kate Hall, VP of Alternative Due Diligence, who confirmed her team’s job is “looking for cockroaches.” Hall detailed the “early warning signs” her team’s due diligence uncovered in the failed companies, which allowed their portfolios to avoid losses.

In one instance, a troubled firm had a CFO “who couldn’t answer pretty basic questions about their capital structure,” explained Hall.

S&P 500 Nears The 7,000 Mark With A Rate Cut In Sight

As the Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points in its Wednesday decision, the S&P 500 index already breached the 6,900 mark intraday on Tuesday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of 6,911.30.

It has rallied 17.42% year-to-date, whereas Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 have gained 12.54% and 24.01%, respectively.

On Wednesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the S&P 500 index ended 0.23% higher at 6,890.89, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.74% to 26,012.16. On the other hand, Dow Jones advanced 0.34% to end at 47,706.37.

