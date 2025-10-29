Why Profusa (PFSA) Stock Soared 36% After Hours?

Profusa Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares jumped 36.38% to $0.40 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Check out the current price of PFSA stock here.

Manufacturing Capacity Established

The California-based, commercially active digital health company said it has completed key manufacturing initiatives, creating production capacity to supply more than twice the units needed to meet its 2026 revenue goals for Lumee tissue oxygen monitoring systems.

Revenue Timeline Confirmed

Fred Knechtel, Profusa’s Chief Financial Officer, said the company's team is "laser-focused on achieving revenue from sales of Lumee tissue oxygen monitoring systems to our customers at the start of the second quarter of 2026."

The company plans to supply inventory to distributors in the first quarter of 2026.

See Also: Why Did 22nd Century Group Shares Surge 39% In After-Hours Trading?

Production Status

In October, Profusa finished its first run of sensor production in its recently constructed Controlled Environment Room (CER), which can accommodate more than twice as many sensors as required to reach revenue targets for 2026.

According to the company’s press release, the first production run of Lumee patches and readers is anticipated in November, while the pens’ production also started in October.

Distribution Partnerships

The biotechnology company also announced partnerships with distributors AngioPro and Dismeval, which together cover roughly 35% of European procedures.

The company projects that more than 700,000 procedures will be performed in the European Critical Limb Threatening Ischemia (CLTI) market by 2025.

Stock Performance

PFSA stock has fallen 97.63% over the past six months. The stock traded between $0.26 and $2.40 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $11.7 million.

Price Action: Profusa Inc. closed Tuesday at $0.29, down 2.06%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PFSA has a negative price trend across all time frames. Learn how its momentum compares to other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Garun .Prdt on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.