October 29, 2025 12:56 AM 1 min read

Alphabet, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $99.64 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $267.84 in after-hours trading.
  • Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings after Tuesday’s closing bell. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.97 per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $10.72 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.61 billion and was up from revenue of $9.61 billion from the same period last year. Visa shares gained 0.5% to $348.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue of $10.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 2% to close at $542.07 on Tuesday.

  • Before the markets open, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $5.15 per share on revenue of $21.97 billion. Boeing shares rose 0.1% to $223.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $34.28 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.2% to close at $39.32 on Tuesday.

