Alphabet, Microsoft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $99.64 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $267.84 in after-hours trading.

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings after Tuesday's closing bell. Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.97 per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $10.72 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.61 billion and was up from revenue of $9.61 billion from the same period last year. Visa shares gained 0.5% to $348.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue of $10.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares rose 2% to close at $542.07 on Tuesday.

Before the markets open, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $5.15 per share on revenue of $21.97 billion. Boeing shares rose 0.1% to $223.62 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $34.28 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares gained 0.2% to close at $39.32 on Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock