Nokia Extends Rally In After-Hours Trading, Stock Trends Amid $1 Billion Nvidia Investment Buzz

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the Finnish telecommunications company climbed 2.45% to $7.96 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Nvidia Investment Details

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has agreed to invest $1 billion for a 2.9% stake in Nokia, valuing the shares at $6.01 each.

Nokia's board approved issuing more than 166 million new shares, which are set to begin trading in Helsinki, Paris and New York after regulatory approval.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) will provide its PowerEdge servers to support the collaboration.

Recent Earnings Performance

On Oct. 23, the technology company posted third-quarter earnings of $0.07 per share, surpassing the $0.06 estimate, with revenue of $5.65 billion, exceeding the projected $5.38 billion.

Analyst Action, Stock Performance

Janardan Menon, an analyst at Jefferies, raised NOK from Hold to Buy.

Nokia has gained 56.97% over the past year and is up 75.40% so far in 2025, trading within a 52-week range of $3.91 to $8.19 and carrying a market capitalization of $43.21 billion.

It has price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, NOK closed at $7.77, up 22.84% on Tuesday.

With a Momentum in the 75th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NOK has a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

